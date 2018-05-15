Cuban coffee, cigars and chocolate? Little Havana opens a new chocolate factory

SHARE COPY LINK Exquisito Chocolates makes "bean-to-bar" chocolate with minimal ingredients from a small factory on Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. The factory will open, selling goods to both curious bystanders and chocolate enthusiasts on May 19. Chloe Herring

