This slice of Old Miami stood on the same corner for 40 years. Can it survive a move?

Manolo Lirio with his son, Eddy, at their new downtown location, at 281 NE 1st St. Manolo opened the original Manolo and Rene's café in downtown Miami more than 40 years ago. It stayed open 24-7, closing only on Christmas, and became a favorite hangout of lunch cafecitio crowds to latenight Ultra party-goers. Hurricane Irma forced it to close and reopen down the block, in this new location. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com