Munch Madness Round 5: It’s the Final Four!

Only four restaurants remain in the Miami Herald’s Munch Madness, and these teams are so close they can taste it. (Incidentally, it tastes delicious.)
Our restaurant tournament challenge invited readers to vote online for their favorites from a field of 64, and they’ve chosen these four to represent each field: Bocas House, Dr. Limon, Kyu and Tropical Chinese. One of them will be declared the winner and retire as the 2018 Munch Madness champion. The champ will be crowned live April 3 on Miami Herald Food’s Facebook.
Click here to see the bracket and start voting!
Tropical Chinese, the dim sum mecca across from Tropical Park, fought its way through to represent the World Cuisine region. They took down Matsuri, Finka, Taquiza and, finally, Pubbelly to reach the semifinals.
Never miss a local story.
They will face Kyu, the upscale Asian barbecue spot in Wynwood with James Beard award credentials. Kyu (pronounced “cue” as in barbecue) defeated a host of beloved spots: Joe’s Stone Crab, Seaspice, last year’s runner up and social media darling Mignonette, until finally toppling the Forge to represent Fine Dining in the semifinal.
Bocas House and Dr. Limon withstood the greatest challenge: Our website getting spammed by fake votes from Russia and the Ukraine in the sweet 16 round — I kid you not. But we tightened up our voting tech, sifted through the legit votes and the bots, and these two came through as the people’s choices.
Voting opens at 9 a.m. and continues through Wednesday at 9 p.m. at miamiherald.com/munchmadness.
Click on the image below to start voting!
Comments