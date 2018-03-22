Munch Madness Round 4: The Elite Eight restaurants compete!

Eight teams still have their dancing shoes on in the Miami Herald’s Munch Madness — and the referees will be watching the games closely.
For this round we have made voting a little tighter. You’ll notice several features to encourage fans to continue voting for their favorite Miami-area restaurants while maintaining the contest’s integrity, after we noticed some voting irregularities. But our tech nerds sifted through the votes to bring you the people’s choices.
Click here to see the bracket and start voting!
Our restaurant tournament challenge invited readers to choose their favorites from a field of 64 and to keep voting them through until one takes home the brass trophy. One of these final eight teams will be declared the winner and retire as the 2018 Munch Madness champion. The winner will be crowned crowned April 3 on Miami Herald Food’s Facebook Live.
Never miss a local story.
As they say in boxing, let’s have a good, clean fight. On to the elite eight!
Voting opens at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday at 9 p.m. at miamiherald.com/munchmadness.
Click on the image below to start voting!
Comments