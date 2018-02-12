Each Latin American country has its own empanada. This Kendall bakery makes all of them

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:08 Son continues family legacy at Walter's Coffee in Miami Pause 1:08 NYC bakery is now making its award-winning bread in Miami 0:53 Vicky's House milkshake shop in Coconut Grove 1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand 2:05 Zak the Baker opens new kosher deli in Wynwood 1:21 Tour the Burger Museum by Burger Beast 1:30 Hard Rock Stadium debuts new food and drink options 0:39 Hollywood restaurant celebrates Peruvian Independence Day 0:38 Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video 0:49 Take your Valentine's Day gift to the next level with goat-a-grams Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harry and Michelle Coleman have followed in the family tradition by opening a bakery, but theirs is different than Harry's father's traditional Venezuelan bakery on Miami Beach. Empanada Harry's, in West Kendall, is focused solely on making different kinds of empanadas from all over Latin America. Harry and his dad, Philip, demonstrate how a proper Chilean empanada is assembled. Emily Michot Miami Herald

