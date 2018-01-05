It’s cold, so why are people lining up outside this Miami restaurant?

More Videos 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Pause 0:49 Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 0:35 Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 0:21 Florida man carries frozen iguana 1:44 Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss 1:01 ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Churros and Hot Chocolate! Miami's answer to the cold weather Lines for fresh-fried churros at La Palma on SW 8th Street in West Miami will stretch for up to two blocks when the weather is cold (by Miami standards). La Palma expects to sell more than 1,000 churros and more than 50 gallons of hot chocolate. Lines for fresh-fried churros at La Palma on SW 8th Street in West Miami will stretch for up to two blocks when the weather is cold (by Miami standards). La Palma expects to sell more than 1,000 churros and more than 50 gallons of hot chocolate. Bryan Cereijo For the Miami Herald

