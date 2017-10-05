Miami Herald wins two writing awards from Association of Food Journalists

The Miami Herald’s Food and Dining section swept the top two writing categories in the annual Association of Food Journalists national awards competition.
The awards, announced last month, recognize excellence in 13 categories of food writing and editing, visuals and multimedia. The Herald won first and second place in the category for Best Newspaper Food Feature for newspapers with a readership between 150,000 and 250,000.
Both stories were written by Herald Food & Dining Editor Carlos Frías. The winning 2016 story was based on a ride-along with Westchester’s Night Owl Cookie Co., which delivers fresh-baked cookies in the middle of the night.
The founder of Night Owl Cookies, Andrew Gonzalez, 25 when he started the company, went on to be named a Forbes Magazine 30 Under 30 in January.
Frías also won second place in the same category for his feature story on Fireman Derek’s pie shop in Wynwood. The story told the tale of how the late Miami firefighter Patrick Murdock’s widow, Kim, made his dying wish come true by helping his colleague Derek Kaplan start his now-beloved pie shop.
In the Society for Features Journalism awards, announced this week, Frías was the third-place finisher in the category of specialty feature portfolio for his articles about food.
Read the stories here
Night Owl Cookie Co. feeds Miami’s cookie monsters
How a firefighter’s dying wish helped start one of Miami’s best pie shops
