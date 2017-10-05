“Rick and Morty” fans devotion to a storyline involving McDonald’s long-forgotten Szechuan sauce has enticed the restaurant chain to bring the dipping sauce back for a day, Oct. 7, at select McDonald’s.
Restaurant News & Reviews

Fans say, ‘Gimme more of that Mulan Schezuan dipping sauce, Morty!’ McDonald’s obliges

By Carlos Frías

cfrias@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 2:13 PM

Behold the power of cartoons: Because of an obscure reference in the new season of the Adult Swim cartoon “Rick and Morty,” McDonald’s is bringing back its throw-back Szechuan Sauce dipping for one day only.

If you’re a fan of the on-again, off-again Cartoon Network adult cartoon, you understand the space-time significance. In the show, the deliciousness of this sauce, which McDonald’s actually produced as a tie-in to the 1998 Disney movie “Mulan,” the title character Rick travels back in time to get his hands on the sauce.

You won’t need a DeLorean or Tardis to get your hands on it but you will probably have to travel. It will be available at only four McDonald’s restaurants in South Florida on Oct. 7, starting at 2 p.m. They will also be giving out limited-edition posters.

McDonald’s is using the tie-in to help publicize its new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. Fans can look up on the website ButtermilkCrispyTenders.com to see if their local McDonald’s lists “Szechuan sauce available.”

“Guys, we did it. After returning with the Szechuan Sauce from the always-1998 dimension, C-1998M, we did some science and now we have a bit more sauce! Technology is amazing. But delivering for our customers is even better,” McDonald’s chef Michael Haracz wrote cheekily in a release.

Fans even started a Change.org petition for McDonald’s to re-release the sauce, originally meant for McNuggets, since the “Rick and Morty” Season 3 debut in April. The last episode of the season aired Oct. 1 but went out with a Szechuan bang.

McDonald’s first responded by sending the show’s co-creator, Justin Roiland, a gallon of the sauce from “Dimension C-1998M” where it’s always 1998. It was only a matter of time before the sauce entered the rest of America’s timeline.

Where to find McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

1148 S Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

6405 Nova Drive, Davie

9850 Sw 8th St., Miami

345 Ne 2 Ave., Miami

