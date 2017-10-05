At this vegetarian gastropub you can have kombucha with your mushroom ‘ceviche’

Eating at Soul Tavern in the Sunset Harbour neighborhood of Miami Beach is a nondenominational experience where vegetarians, omnivores, dairy and non dairy and gluten-free diners can all share delicious plant-based food in harmony.
The restaurant has a garden with Tibetan Prayer wheels, brick paved patio with seating, and a pergola surrounded by palms, ferns and other small trees. Inside is industrial hip with cinder block walls coated in cement, and exposed air ducts with an open kitchen and a brick pizza oven.
Start with These Dishes
Mango avocado tartare with grape tomatoes, yuzu and herbs or mushroom “ceviche” with enoki, shitake, cremini, oyster, king trumpet and shimeji (beech) mushrooms in a citrus bath. There’s also gyoza dumplings stuffed with a mixture of jackfruit, shitake mushrooms and cabbage served with brown rice. Another option is the crispy chickpea fritter balls with red pepper tofu “aioli.” Or go with a sushi maki roll with spinach, daikon, cucumber, dried calabash gourd, bamboo, lotus root and omelet. Or the Sea Salad with wakame, hijiki, chayote squash in hemp-miso vinaigrette.
Share These Dishes
Burrata has become a regularly appearing item on menus. This one comes with with yellow beets, hazelnuts, orange segments, peas and balsamic pearls. The ramen come in vegetable broth with yam noodles, mushrooms, seasonal veggies and sesame paste. For $2 more, it can be topped with an organic soft cooked egg. Or get the pillow soft gnocchi made from Yukon Gold potatoes in cherry tomato sauce with garlic, basil, and chile topped with a skewer of grilled shishito peppers and lemony macadamia nut clouds of “cheese.” There’s also soul-fired pizza named for the five elements. Try the Earth with miso sauce, mushrooms, chickpeas, caramelized onions and mozzarella or Metal with pesto sauce, onions, pine nuts, jalapeno, mozzarella and goat cheese capped with watercress. There’s also a tempeh with barbecue sauce, slaw and gluten-free mac and cheese and a Portobello sandwich with eggplant, beets and remoulade with crispy yucca and banana ketchup.
Save Room for Dessert
Try chocolate chia mousse with freeze-dried raspberries or the strawberry oat crisp with tart Calamansi lime.
What Makes It Special
Owner Jason Gordon, a University of Michigan business grad, is the restaurant’s “wellness guru.” He has a degree in Chinese medicine, studied in monasteries in Tibet and runs a healing clinic. He concocted the elixirs (teas made from organic herbs) to treat everything from anxiety to stuffed sinuses. The innovative menu was created by his good friend Kris Czartoryski and is now tweaked by chef de cuisine Kinsler Josaime. Gordon’s goal is to make every meal at Soul Tavern — what he’s calling the first vegetarian gastropub — a form of edible healthcare.
If you go
The place: Soul Tavern
Address: 1801 West Avenue, Miami Beach
Contact: 305-925-0799, soultavern.com
Hours: Lunch Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner daily 6 p.m.-midnight (until 1 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday)
Prices: Starters $6-$14, salads $13-$16, pizzas $16, entrees $18, desserts $9
F.Y.I. Cocktails, beer, wine and sake available as well as cold pressed juices
