J. Wakefield Brewing and Lincoln's Beard Brewing are making a beer, Coqui Rechazado, named for Puerto Rico’s endemic tree frog, with all the proceeds going to hurricane relief there.
J. Wakefield Brewing and Lincoln's Beard Brewing are making a beer, Coqui Rechazado, named for Puerto Rico’s endemic tree frog, with all the proceeds going to hurricane relief there. J. Wakefield Brewing
J. Wakefield Brewing and Lincoln's Beard Brewing are making a beer, Coqui Rechazado, named for Puerto Rico’s endemic tree frog, with all the proceeds going to hurricane relief there. J. Wakefield Brewing

Restaurant News & Reviews

This beer refreshes you and raises money for Puerto Rico hurricane recovery

By Carlos Frías

cfrias@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 10:12 AM

We could all use a beer after these hurricanes — and two local breweries are giving us a reason to order another round.

J. Wakefield Brewing in Wywnood and Lincoln’s Beard Brewing in Miami are teaming up to brew and can a beer with all of the proceeds going to the Puerto Rican hurricane relief. The breweries hope to raise at least $10,000 for Direct Relief International, rated among the top U.S. charities by Forbes for routing medicine and supplies directly to local healthcare providers.

“Hurricane Maria hit close to home for us. We have employees here whose families live in Puerto Rico and have been severely impacted,” Johnathan Wakefield wrote in a release. “Lincoln’s Beard is the perfect partner for this collaboration. Hopefully we will sell out quickly and get that money to www.directrelief.org as soon as possible.”

image1-768x661
The teams at J. Wakefield Brewing and Lincoln's Beard Brewing will sell their Coqui Rechazado at each of the breweries.
Courtesy J. Wakefield Brewing

The teams at J. Wakefield Brewing and Lincoln’s Beard Brewing will sell their Coqui Rechazado at each of the breweries.The beer, named Coqui Rechazado for the island’s endemic little tree frogs, will be in Wakefield’s style, a tart Berliner Weisse brewed with guavas, oranges and bay leaves, clocking in at a manageable 5 percent alcohol by volume. The beers will be sold starting Oct. 19 in $18 four packs at the two breweries.

“We are really happy to be teaming up with JWB on this special collaboration,” said John Falco, brewmaster and co-founder of Lincoln’s Beard along with several other members of retired South Florida military. “It’s in the spirit of what we believe in as a company to step up and help whenever we can. Maria has impacted the families of many of our customers and friends, so it just made sense.”

J. Wakefield Brewing

120 NW 24th St, Miami

Lincoln's Beard Brewing

7360 SW 41st St, Miami

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Son continues family legacy at Walter's Coffee in Miami

Son continues family legacy at Walter's Coffee in Miami 1:08

Son continues family legacy at Walter's Coffee in Miami
NYC bakery is now making its award-winning bread in Miami 1:08

NYC bakery is now making its award-winning bread in Miami
Vicky's House milkshake shop in Coconut Grove 0:53

Vicky's House milkshake shop in Coconut Grove

View More Video