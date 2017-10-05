This beer refreshes you and raises money for Puerto Rico hurricane recovery

We could all use a beer after these hurricanes — and two local breweries are giving us a reason to order another round.
J. Wakefield Brewing in Wywnood and Lincoln’s Beard Brewing in Miami are teaming up to brew and can a beer with all of the proceeds going to the Puerto Rican hurricane relief. The breweries hope to raise at least $10,000 for Direct Relief International, rated among the top U.S. charities by Forbes for routing medicine and supplies directly to local healthcare providers.
“Hurricane Maria hit close to home for us. We have employees here whose families live in Puerto Rico and have been severely impacted,” Johnathan Wakefield wrote in a release. “Lincoln’s Beard is the perfect partner for this collaboration. Hopefully we will sell out quickly and get that money to www.directrelief.org as soon as possible.”
The teams at J. Wakefield Brewing and Lincoln’s Beard Brewing will sell their Coqui Rechazado at each of the breweries.The beer, named Coqui Rechazado for the island’s endemic little tree frogs, will be in Wakefield’s style, a tart Berliner Weisse brewed with guavas, oranges and bay leaves, clocking in at a manageable 5 percent alcohol by volume. The beers will be sold starting Oct. 19 in $18 four packs at the two breweries.
“We are really happy to be teaming up with JWB on this special collaboration,” said John Falco, brewmaster and co-founder of Lincoln’s Beard along with several other members of retired South Florida military. “It’s in the spirit of what we believe in as a company to step up and help whenever we can. Maria has impacted the families of many of our customers and friends, so it just made sense.”
J. Wakefield Brewing
120 NW 24th St, Miami
Lincoln's Beard Brewing
7360 SW 41st St, Miami
