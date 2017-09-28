These guys know Jack about homemade Italian at this quaint Edgewater spot

Housed in a 1930s structure with a coral rock chimney, Jack’s Home Cooking opened in Edgewater at the end of 2016 with black-and-white photos on the pale yellow walls of famous people named Jack and Jackie. There’s Jackie O, Jack Benny and Jack Dawson to name a few and a caricature of Jackie Gleason on the menu cover. There’s a full bar, outdoor tables and a chalkboard with daily specials. Checkered tablecloths and a vaulted wood cathedral ceiling hung with Edison bulbs create a cozy space.
Start with This
Order the housemade garlic bread with marinara dipping sauce, sweet Italian sausages with bell peppers and onions in tomato sauce or eggplant rollatini with fried eggplant slices stacked with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses with tomato sauce. The Jack and the Bean Stalk is a tuna salad with white beans, red onions, parsley, arugula and lemon and olive oil. Several dishes are sharable: Nonna’s Meat Balls with Tuscan toast smothered in Sunday gravy; Maryland jumbo lump crab cakes with remoulade; and roasted red peppers marinated in garlic and olive oil with buratta and black truffle oil.
Share These Dishes
For pasta try the Jackie Collins with corkscrew-shaped gemelli pasta with marinara sauce topped with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella. The rigatoni is served with Sunday gravy, meatballs, sausage, short ribs and ricotta. There’s also fettucine alfredo, penne a la vodka and linguine with clam sauce. Specials include pappardelle ribbons with cherry tomatoes, eggplant and basil or linguine with fresh crab meat. Mains include chicken Parmesan cutlets with spaghetti; a seasonal vegetable platter served over grilled romaine; meatloaf and mashed potatoes and the Jack Sparrow with jumbo shrimp served over risotto. Sides include rosemary roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus and sauteed broccoli rabe.
Save Room for Dessert
Get the mousse-like chocolate torte. It served with triple berry ice cream with a splash of triple sec whipped cream with caramel sauce. Or start Sunday brunch with cannoli French toast topped with sweet ricotta and shaved chocolate.
What Makes It Special
The owners are business partners Alan Roth and chef John “J.P.” Parlavechio who have been friends for 20 years. Roth grew up on Miami Beach, promoted night clubs and owned a supper club called Rumi. Parlavechio grew up in Fort Lee, New Jersey, with parents of Sicilian descent and learned to cook from his grandmother and mother. He came to Miami in 1992 to visit party promoter Tommy Pooch and stayed, opening restaurants and clubs together. He managed actor Mickey Rourke and also cooked for him as well as actor Jack Nicholson a few times. Where else can you get Jack’s gravy to go? Or jack up your next party with catered platters of meatballs, lasagna, stuffed shells and sausage and peppers?
If you go
The Place: Jack’s Home Cooking
Address: 2426 NE Second Ave., Miami
Contact: 305-640-5507, jacksmiami.com
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-10p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m.
Prices: Starters $6-$16, Salads $8-$14, pastas $17-$23, mains $14-$24, sides $5-$10. Sunday brunch is 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandwiches available 11:30-5 p.m. with fries or salad
Comments