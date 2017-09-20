Posh River Yacht Club is latest Hurricane Irma casualty

The posh River Yacht Club is the latest casualty of Hurricane Irma.
Winds and storm surge from the Sept. 10 storm caused “serious damage” to the property, and both the picturesque riverside restaurant and its sushi restaurant, Dashi, will be closed indefinitely, according to a club spokesperson.
The building sustained structural damage during the storm, said the club’s public relations representative, Kim Nolan. Part of the seawall fell because of the surge and several concrete pilings and support beams appear to be damaged, she said. The building has been rendered unsafe and will begin major repairs to meet city of Miami code before it can reopen. The restaurant doesn’t know when that will be.
“Ensuring the safety of its guests and employees is of the utmost importance to ownership and plans are in place to begin work as soon as possible,” Nolan wrote to the Miami Herald in a Sept. 19 email. “We are taking all precautions to ensure safety and work with the city to address these matters.”
The sprawling waterfront club recently had a new dining hit on its hands with Dashi, which tapped former Kuro chef Shuji Hiyakawa, a protégé of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, to lead the kitchen. It’s floor-to-ceiling windows provided an only-in-Miami nautical view.
River Yacht Club and Dashi (temporarily closed)
401 SW Third Ave., Miami
