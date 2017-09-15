Epicure Market closes for good

The Thal family founded South Beach’s Epicure market, which ran for 72 years until it closed this week in the wake of Hurricane Irma. The late Eddie Thal (center) founded Epicure in 1945 and grandson Mitchell (left), shown posing with Eddie’s nephew, Harry, in this 1995 photo, managed the market during his 30 years working there. The Thals sold Epicure in 1998 to the Starkman family, which ran it for 19 years. Marice Cohn Band Miami Herald Staff