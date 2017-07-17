Bachour will open new bakery in Coral Gables

The man behind the defunct Brickell favorite Bachour Bakery will open a new pastry shop in Coral Gables.
Antonio Bachour will open a namesake patisserie in the upcoming Codina Partners residential-office-retail project at 2020 Salzedo in the north Gables in the middle of next year, according to a press release. It will be the first new project for Bachour, who has a garnered an international following for his Instagram-worthy desserts (to wit: 445,000 followers), since a split with his previous investors.
In April, he parted ways with partners at his former shop, which has been renamed B Bistro and Bakery, and heh has been baking at his previous spot, the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. Bachour had said he planned to open locations in Aventura, Little River and Miami. But the recent statement said this location with be the “only location for the chef’s Florida culinary operations.”
Carlos Frías
