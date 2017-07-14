Brunch is what’s new for Miami Spice 2017

Brunch is about to get Spicy.
It’s not enough that Miami Spice returns Aug. 1 with 236 restaurants offering fixed price, discounted lunch and dinner deals through September. This year, the annual Miami-Dade dining promotion is adding America’s favorite new pastime, where day-drinking is permissible if not encouraged: brunch.
More than 20 restaurants will offer Spice brunch deals on weekends for $23 a person, the same as the lunch price. Dinner at all the restaurants is still $39. Miami Spice menus are available online at iLoveMiamiSpice.com.
“Brunch in Miami has gained a lot of momentum over the last few years. It is no longer something people conveniently enjoy but an experience they actively seek out,” said David Foulquier, owner of downtown Miami’s Fooq’s restaurant. “At Fooq’s, brunch has become one of our best services, and something clients come back for time and time again.”
A scan of brunch menus reveals it’s not all overpriced eggs and salmon.
Fooq’s, which focuses on Persian home cooking, offers a Persian salad, bucatini carbonara pasta, baked French toast. South Beach’s Bakehouse Brasserie, one of the newer Menin Hospitality restaurants (Bodega, Ricky’s, Halves & Wholes) is highlighting its fresh-baked goods on its menu. To wit, a croissant French toast with fresh strawberries.
“Miami Spice is really all about giving locals the opportunity to try all of the great offerings we have during a traditionally slower season,” said chef Bernie Matz, Menin’s culinary director.
At Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market in Doral, the local outpost of the Gainesville-born restaurant, options include Japanese fried chicken karaage, slow-cooked brisket a la Japanese barbecue and the Japanese pancake okonomiyaki.
And Schnebly’s RedLander Restaurant in South Miami-Dade is using crops grown on site and from the county’s surrounding farm country to create its menu. Among the options: a steak, black bean and rice-stuffed avocado topped with a fried egg.
“We have an exciting new menu that brings to life our farm-to-table cuisine,” said Kody Schnebly, the restaurant’s creative director. “These new dishes really highlight the locally sourced fruits and vegetables that we use.”
Carlos Frías: 305-376-4624, @Carlos_Frias
