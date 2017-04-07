Trump and this chef battled in court but ‘move forward as friends’

President Donald Trump’s company and celebrity chef Jose Andrés, locked in an acrimonious, two-year legal battle over the chef’s decision to nix a restaurant in Trump’s D.C. hotel in light of the president’s immigration stance, settled their dispute Friday and said they hope to “move forward as friends.”

“I am pleased that we were able to resolve our differences and move forward cooperatively, as friends,” Andrés wrote in a joint statement with Donald Trump, Jr., head of the Trump Organization, who echoed the phrase.

Until now, however, this confrontation has been anything but friendly.

Andrés, who owns 23 restaurants, including Bazaar and the 3 1/2-star (Excellent) Bazaar Mar in the Miami area, pulled out of a planned $7 million restaurant at Trump’s Washington D.C. hotel in 2015 in response to Trump’s talk of building a wall and using terms rapist and murders to describe Mexican immigrants. Trump, a presidential candidate at the time, returned fire with a $10 million lawsuit. Andrés countersued for $8 million.

The tension only grew from there. As Trump turned up what Andrés called an anti-immigrant message, Andrés questioned Trump’s temperament and fitness to be president while speaking to the Miami Herald at a banquet in his honor during February’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

He tore off his chef’s coat amid his speech at the black-tie affair to reveal a black T-shirt with the words he would go on to profess during the crux of his address: “I am an immigrant.”