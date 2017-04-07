This poetry may make you hungrier at the supermarket

Forget the tabloid rack.
The conveyor belt at Miami supermarket checkout lanes is where the most interesting slices of life will be for the next month.
Liberty City grade-school poets have their work printed on checkout line conveyor belts at all seven Sabor Tropical supermarkets from Homestead to Miami Beach, as part of another guerrilla poetry project from O, Miami during poetry month.
“We ate some Mac n cheese
And then we started to float”
That inspired rumination from Quanya Ponder, a Poinciana Park fourth grader, is one of the many poems O, Miami’s Sunroom Poetry in Schools helped coax out of third- and fourth graders at three Liberty City schools — Poinciana Park Elementary, Orchard Villa and Holmes Elementary. The Sunroom program helps more than 130 children across the county be inspired to love reading and creative writing.
But O, Miami real talent is putting poetry in front of the public in the most unique ways, from using gold-leaf paint in urinals around town to printing on the side of cafecito cups in past years.
At the Sabor Tropical supermarkets, the children’s thoughts scroll past like tributaries between cartons of eggs and gallons of milk, with poetry that is inspired by food. Michelle Harden, another Poinciana Park fourth grader, had chocolate on her mind.
“The flavor is chocolate,
and it’s screaming my name,
asking me if I would be guilty if I ate it,
and I will say, yes,
and with some lemons !!!!!!”
Carlos Frías: 305-376-4624, @Carlos_Frias
