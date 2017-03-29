Munch Madness bracket Day 12: Local Favorites and Chains in the Sweet Sixteen

We’ve made it to the Sweet Sixteen! These restaurants have survived two rounds of vigorous voting to remain in our Miami Herald Munch Madness tournament.
Now, they’re vying for the honor of reaching the Elite Eight. They’re so close to victory, they can taste it.
Today, our Local Favorites, Chains Region takes its turn in Round 3. (That’s the bottom right quadrant if you downloaded the bracket.) Voting closes Wednesday, March 29 at 8 p.m.
(9) SuViche vs. (4) Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market
SuViche nailed classic quick-service Peruvian cuisine (with its Japanese, Latin and indigenous influences) and has now spread to four South Florida locations. Garcia’s became a national destination by first being a favorite local spot, serving just-caught seafood by its own fleet of boats at its location along the Miami River.
(14) Shorty’s Bar-B-Q vs. (10) Flanigan’s Seafood Bar & Grill
You make melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork and solid baby back ribs for 65 years and you’re going to draw the following enjoyed by Shorty’s barbecue, with fast service and consistent cookery. Who doesn’t have one of those green Flanigan’s cups in their cupboard? No one, that’s who, because Flanigan’s has been the South Florida-based sports bar with cold beer and hot wings (though others prefer the baby back ribs) that has been a natural for Dolphins watch parties.
