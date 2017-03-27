Munch Madness bracket Day 10: Chef-Driven restaurants in the Sweet Sixteen

We’ve made it to the Sweet Sixteen! These restaurants have survived two rounds of vigorous voting to remain in our Miami Herald Munch Madness tournament.
Now, they’re vying for the honor of reaching the Elite Eight. They’re so close to victory, they can taste it.
Download your copy of the Munch Madness bracket
Come back to MiamiHerald.com/restaurants Monday through Friday, vote for your favorite, and help them move through the bracket until you crown the Munch Madness champion on April 4.
READ MORE: See how we selected the 64 competitors for our inaugural Munch Madness
Today, our Chef-Driven Region takes its turn in Round 3. (That’s the bottom left quadrant if you downloaded the bracket.) Voting closes Monday, March 27 at 8 p.m.
(16) Mignonette vs. (4) The Forge
Mignonette’s Danny Serfer, when he isn’t creating comfort food at his nearby Blue Collar, has created the go-to spot (that has sparked a second location) for a raw bar and flavorful seafood, including oysters flown in fresh from all over the country. The Forge is to steak as Joe’s is to seafood: a Miami landmark that continues to excel at steak-centric classics like its “Super Steak,” while churning out award-winning talented chefs to serve Miami Beach heavy hitters.
(6) Eating House vs. (10) La Mar
The sawesera’s own Giorgio Rapicavoli became a national star when he won “Chopped” and used the cash to open Eating House, where he takes the latest cutting-edge culinary techniques and applies Miami flavors to create rich, satisfying dishes that might include yuzu and black truffle or Iron Beer Latin soda. Diego Oka executes Gaston Acurio’s take on upscale Peruvian at La Mar in the Mandarin Oriental with flair, from glorious ceviches to homey potatoes drenched in huancaina sauce and a host of grilled anticuchos and rice dishes served in a gorgeous, modern setting.
Comments