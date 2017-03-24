Munch Madness bracket Day 9: Casual Dining restaurants in the Sweet Sixteen

We’ve made it to the Sweet Sixteen! These restaurants have survived two rounds of vigorous voting to remain in our Miami Herald Munch Madness tournament.
Now, they’re vying for the honor of reaching the Elite Eight. They’re so close to victory, they can taste it.
Today, our Casual Dining Region kick off Round 3. (That’s the top left quadrant if you downloaded the bracket.) Voting closes Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m.
(1) Beaker and Gray vs. (4) Finka
Chef Brian Nasajon turned the year-old Diaper Dandy Beaker and Gray into a go-to Wynwood spot for delicious small bites, from savory chorizo “churros” to fresh cobia filleted raw over a light and creamy butter of roasted cashew, cucumber juice, vinegar and salt, blended and drizzled. There’s nothing quite like Finka anywhere in the western suburbs, where the granddaughter of the Islas Canarias founders, Elieen Andrade, experiments with Peruvian, Cuban and pan-Asian cuisine to create dishes that seem both familiar and inspired.
(11) Pincho Factory vs. (2) Pubbelly
Pincho Factory took off in Miami with amazing burgers on pillowy potato bread, sweet potato tater tots with apple butter and a Cartel hot dog with shaved potato sticks that might be Miami’s best. Pubbelly breathed life into Sunset Harbour by letting Jose Mendin explore his creativity with Asian-inspired small plates with rich flavors, from their dates with chorizo, short rib dumplings and soft shell crab Benedict, which helped make him a five-time James Beard award-nominated chef.
