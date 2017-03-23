Munch Madness bracket challenge Day 8: Local Favorite restaurants return for Round 2

Once there were 64. Now only 32 restaurants remain standing in our Miami Herald Munch Madness.
You voted for your favorite Miami restaurants to help cut the field in half. Now, these restaurants are vying for the honor of reaching the Sweet Sixteen.
Today, our Local Favorites and Chains Region returns to action. (That’s the bottom right quadrant if you downloaded the bracket.) Voting closes Thursday, March 23 at 8 p.m.
(1) Joe’s Stone Crab vs. (9) SuViche
Joe’s Stone Crab has been around longer than any other upscale Miami restaurant and for good reason: delectable stone crabs served in an Old World setting where the staff treats you like royalty. SuViche nailed classic quick-service Peruvian cuisine (with its Japanese, Latin and indigenous influences) and has now spread to four South Florida locations.
(5) Shula’s Steakhouse vs. (4) Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market
Miami’s beloved ball coach has turned Shula’s into a top-notch steakhouse recognized not only locally but around the country. Garcia’s became a national destination by first being a favorite local spot, serving just-caught seafood by its own fleet of boats at its location along the Miami River.
(6) Sushi Maki vs. (14) Shorty’s Bar-B-Q
Abe Ng, whose parents founded Coral Gables’ Canton Chinese restaurant when they emigrated from Hong Kong, built Sushi Maki into one of South Florida’s most successful restaurant chains, serving top-rate ingredients at down-to-earth prices. You make melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork and solid baby back ribs for 65 years and you’re going to draw the following enjoyed by Shorty’s barbecue, with fast service and consistent cookery.
(10) Flanigan’s Seafood Bar & Grill vs. (2) Captain’s Tavern
Who doesn’t have one of those green Flanigan’s cups in their cupboard? No one, that’s who, because Flanigan’s has been the South Florida-based sports bar with cold beer and hot wings (though others prefer the baby back ribs) that has been a natural for Dolphins watch parties. Captain’s Tavern has nailed the secret to seafood success for more than 40 years: Make it affordable, make it accessible and make it delicious with fresh, locally caught seafood served in an unpretentious setting.
