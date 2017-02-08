Crave sushi, cheesecake or Taco Bell? Here comes another restaurant delivery service

If you have a hankering for restaurant delivery, your buffet of options is growing by the day.
DoorDash, a national on-demand restaurant delivery service, announced on Wednesday it is now serving the Miami area, offering deliveries from more than 100 restaurants as diverse as the upscale Meat Market to, well, Taco Bell.
The company’s app-enabled service – which aims to deliver to your door within an hour – will be available initially in South Beach,South Miami, Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, Kendall, Kendall Lakes, Doral, Downtown, Midtown, Wynwood, Brickell, Buena Vista, Coconut Grove, Design District, Little Havana, Pinecrest, Cutler Bay and Palmetto Bay, the company said. It will deliver between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
In addion to Meat Market and Taco Bell, other restaurants on the platform include Harry's Pizzeria, Bolivar, Doraku Sushi, Novecento, P.F. Chang's and The Cheesecake Factory.
DoorDash joins a feast of choices in Miami, as UberEATS and Amazon Restaurants last summer joined existing services such as GrubHub, Delivery Dudes, Postmates and others. UberEATS, for instance, now includes more than 1,000 restaurants in Miami-Dade and Broward, including 134 McDonalds added last month. And there have already been some casualties of the on-demand war: Caviar and Favor, both of which delivered from Miami-area restaurants, pulled out of the metro area last summer as UberEATS and Amazon Restaurants moved in.
Through DoorDash, Meat Market and Doraku of South Beach are offering on-demand delivery for the first time. “We are excited for Meat Market's partnership with DoorDash, and to extend our services to our customers – bringing the delicious bites that Meat Market is known for right to their front door,” said Sebastien Tribout, director of operations for Meat Market, in the announcement.
Delivery and service fees typically add $5 to $8 to a customer’s bill. As part of DoorDash’s launch, Miami area customers can receive 99-cent delivery until May. Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory and Meat Market are available for free delivery for a limited time, and several restaurants will be offering free food promotions for the first five Friday's following launch, beginning with Sushi burritos from Burrito San from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday. For more information, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.
Founded in 2013 in San Francisco, DoorDash operates in more than 250 cities in 30 metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada. DoorDash has been testing delivery via robot in Silicon Valley.
