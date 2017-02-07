These restaurants are so clean, you can eat off the ... well, maybe not

We’ve written of rodents and restaurants. We told you where the roaches are (or, at least, were seen).
And now, we present the six Miami-Dade restaurants with perfect scores in the last 30 days of inspections by Florida's Division of Hotels and Restaurants, Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Five serve their meals on wheels. The other serves under some familiar arches.
The list:
▪ Food truck B&B Beach Cafe, 292 NW 54th Street, inspected on Jan. 13.
▪ Food truck Daddy’s Grill Flavor, 4680 W. 17th Ct., inspected Jan. 17.
▪ Food truck Lettuce Eat, 17870 S. Dixie Hwy, inspected on Jan. 11.
▪ Food truck Mamacusa Delicious Flavour, 21231 SW 129th Ct., inspected on Jan. 9. This food truck now parks itself at 26400 SW 177th Ave.
▪ McDonald’s, 4185 W. 16th Ave., Hialeah, inspected Jan. 31.
▪ Food truck Saenz Hot Dogs, 1880 NW 21st St., inspected Jan. 13.
