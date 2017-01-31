Report: ‘Moonlight’ diner has cockroach activity

Jimmy’s Eastside Diner needs to up its game.
The Upper Eastside restaurant was recently featured in the Oscar nominated drama “Moonlight” and is gaining international attention.
But, big but...the neighborhood hangout just got outed by the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants, Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which found “roach activity” there.
Regardless, the staff is still proud the place is on the world stage.
“We’re very happy,” said manager Edna Cadigal. “All the customers want us to have a watch party on Oscars night.”
The film got nods for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali, Best Director for Barry Jenkins and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, whose life inspired the movie.
One of final scenes is at a table at Jimmy’s, which gave use of the place after closing time for two nights.
Asked about the bugs, Cadigal ackowledged the situation was unfortunate.
“It’s Miami. There are a lot of cockroaches. And when it’s cold they want to come inside!”
She’s right. In its latest American Housing Survey, the U.S. Census Bureau found Miami is among the most infested cities in the country.
Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article29790634.html#storylink=cpy
To see the full report go to dine.miami.com, search for “Roach Activity” and Jimmy’s is at No. 56; click on the clip board.
