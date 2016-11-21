Hope you held on to your VeritageMiami tickets. New dates for the food festival have been announced

Hurricane Matthew blew the VeritageMiami food festival from one weekend into four.
Threat of the storm (which never made landfall in Miami) forced organizers to cancel the October weekend festival, which features four unique dining events and benefits the United Way of Miami-Dade. Instead, the festival will host those four events throughout the Spring of 2017. Tickets purchased in October will be honored for each event.
VeritageMiami draws a wide range of food and drink lovers from craft-beer fans to those who prefer a sit-down champagne-feted auction. The main event, though, is still on: a hands-on cooking dinner with "Top Chef" winner Jeremy Ford, the chef at Jean George's luxurious Matador Room, now on Jan. 27.
Ford will lead an interactive dinner in downtown Miami's JW Marriott Marquis, where guests will prepare a three-course meal based on dishes he makes in the high-end restaurant.
A craft beer tasting, featuring more than 140 kinds of craft beer, will be held on Feb. 9. The fine wine tasting at the Shops at Merrick Park will be held March 15. And the auction, featuring Yardbird's fried chicken and champagne will be held March 26.
Carlos Frías: 305-376-4624, @Carlos_Frias
If You Go
What: VeritageMiami has rescheduled its four-day event over four dates in the Spring.
When/Where: March 27 — Interactive dinner hosted by "Top Chef" Jeremy Ford at the JW Marriott Marquis in downtown ; Feb. 9 — Craft beer tasting at Wynwood Walls; March 15 — Fine wine tasting at the Shops at Merrick Park; March 26 — Champagne and fried chicken auction at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne
More information: Previously purchased tickets will be honored. Ticketed events range from $55 to $500. For more information call 877-820-3378 or visit VeritageMiami.com.
