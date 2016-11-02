Tickets on sale for 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Better make sure your credit card is paid up.
Tickets to the 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival went on sale today and both the events and their entry fees range from the accessible to the ridiculous. The signature Miami Beach dining events range from $95 a person for a trip through a pop up Asian market with Andrew Zimmern to an opulent bacchanalia with the chef at the world’s top-rated restaurant for more than $900 (with tax).
READ MORE: South Beach Wine & Food announces 2017 lineup
It’s not all mortgage payment-busting options, though. There are 11 events priced under $100 that the festival has grouped in one convenient link on their website.
Among those options:
- South Beach’s Bodega will host a craft cocktail happy hour in it’s not-so-secret speakeasy behind the taco bar.
- Gourmet doughnut shop The Salty Donut will collaborate with “Top Chef” alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth of The Sarsaparilla Club for a “salty, sweet and savory” late-night event.
- And Food Network rabble-rouser Guy Fieri will host Jeopardy-like game show for star chefs and food celebrities at Monty’s Sunset on the Beach with cocktails and bar bites.
Beyond that, there are endless options for eating and drinking at this year’s annual festival, the 16th. There’s an all-truffle experience. A vegan dinner. A kosher barbecue overseen by a rabbi. A celebration of Spain. And a culinary journey through South America. Choose wisely.
Carlos Frías: 305-376-4624, @Carlos_Frias
If You Go
What: South Beach Wine & Food Festival
When: Feb. 22-26
Tickets: Online at SoBeFest.com or contact 877-762-3933 or tickets@sobefest.com
Comments