Miami is a top foodie city — really

Eat it, Miami.
No, really, go out and eat: Miami was ranked the third-best foodie city in the country, according to a recent report by the financial website WalletHub. The Three-Oh-Five also tied with Orlando for first with the most restaurants per capita.
WalletHub set out to create its Best & Worst Foodie Cities by comparing the 150 most populated American cities, using 21 metrics, such as affordability, access to high-quality restaurants and number of food festivals per capita. Orlando finished first in their rankings. Tampa was fourth and our neighbor to the north, Fort Lauderdale, ranked 12th.
Miami ranked second overall in “diversity, accessibility and quality” of restaurants, which makes sense given Miami’s status as a Latin American hub with a vast styles of cuisine to reflect its immigrant population. That apparently outweighed “affordability,” in which it ranked 32nd.
Those who’d rather take home quality food also have something to like in Miami. Our city had the fifth-most gourmet specialty food stores for every 100,000 residents. It also ranked fifth for most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops. (Hey, it’s really hot down here, OK?)
New York may like to tout its restaurants, but the study ranked the Big Apple 54th overall, most likely because it ranked 110 out of 150 in affordability.
If you’re not first, you’re last, as Ricky Bobby would say. And that distinction went to North Las Vegas for a dearth in diversity of food (ranked 144th) and its lack of affordability (145th).
