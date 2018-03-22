The GableStage cast of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” on a recent visit to American Senior High School. The production is directed by Phillip M. Church with dramaturgy by Marilyn R. Skow.
Performing Arts

GableStage seeks to tempt Miami-Dade students with Shakespeare comedy

Miami Herald Staff

March 22, 2018 02:25 PM

GableStage’s 2018 Page-to-Stage production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” is currently visiting 25 Miami-Dade County Public Schools via the Cultural Passport Program, funded by the Foundation for New Education Initiatives.

Thousands of students, many whom have never been exposed to live theater before, will have an opportunity to see this tightly edited, contemporary version of Shakespeare’s classic play, according to GableStage Producing Artistic Director Joseph Adler.

The National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest presents Shakespeare in American communities. GableStage is one of 40 professional theater companies participating in the program.

