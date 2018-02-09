‘Hamilton’ is finally coming to the Arsht Center. Here’s the best way to get tickets.

Miami, you just got a date with “Hamilton.”
But not for awhile.
The national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 18 for a month-long run, won’t arrive at the Adrienne Arsht Center until the 2019-20 season. (It will also make a stop at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach during 2019-20.)
In the meantime, though, next season’s Broadway in Miami lineup has just been announced. The best way to get in line for “Hamilton” tickets at the Arsht is to buy season tickets now for the 2018-19 season. Subscribers will have first shot at “Hamilton” tickets when they renew their subscriptions.
No word on when single tickets will go on sale.
The 2018-19 season features three South Florida premieres: Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” and “Come From Away,” and Broadway’s current revival of Jerry Herman’s “Hello, Dolly!”
A six-show subscription package runs from $194 to $869.
Arsht Center 2018-19 schedule
▪ “Hello, Dolly!” Nov. 20-25
▪ “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” Dec. 25-30
▪ “Les Misérables,” Feb. 5-10, 2019
▪ “Waitress,” Feb. 26-March 3, 2019
▪ “School of Rock,” April 9-14, 2019
▪ “Come From Away,” June 18-23, 2019
▪ “Disney’s The Lion King,” May 8-26 (special season option)
To become a season ticket holder, visit arshtcenter.org or call 305-949-6722. Subscriptions go on sale Feb. 9. The Adrienne Arsht Center is located in 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.
