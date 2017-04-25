Musical ‘Fun Home’ comes to Miami next season

The Tony Award-winning musical “Fun Home” is coming to South Florida next season.
Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts have announced the lineup for Theater Up Close series’ 2017-2018 season, which includes a world premiere and two South Florida premieres, including “Fun Home,” based on the graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel. The play, about Bechdel’s coming out and her relationship with her gay but closeted father, won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The show will run from April 12-May 13.
Here’s the rest of the lineup:
Nov. 2-9, 2017: “Topdog/Underdog” by Suzan-Lori Parks, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2002.
Jan. 18-Feb. 4: “Wrongful Death and Other Circus Acts” by South Florida playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, author of “Stripped.”
Feb. 16-March 4: “Small Mouth Sounds” by Beth Wohl.
March 18-25: “Dancing Lessons,” a romantic comedy from Mark St. Germain.
There’s also the season option of Winter Shorts, a companion to Summer Shorts: America’s Short Play Festival.
Zoetic Stage won six Carbonell Awards for two of its productions last year, including best musical direction (Caryl Fantel), best actress (Jeni Hacker) and best director of a musical (Zoetic artistic director Stuart Meltzer) for “Passion” and best actress (Mia Matthews), best supporting actress (Hacker again) and best new work for playwright Michael McKeever’s “After.”
Five-show subscription packages are available now at $160 through June 23. Call 305-949-6722 or visit http://www.arshtcenter.org/. Tickets for individual performances go on sale this summer.
