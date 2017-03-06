UM theater majors look back happily at ‘The Last Five Years in Concert’

Hundreds, including a contingent from University of Miami’s theater program, packed the Colony Theatre Sunday night for a performance of “The Last Five Years in Concert,” Jason Robert Brown’s cult musical starring Broadway performers Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor.
“The Last Five Years” tells the story of a couple, Cathy and Jamie — how they meet, marry and separate. Wolfe and Kantor, who starred in the 2013 Off-Broadway production, performed the concert version Sunday night at the Lincoln Road theater with few props, no backdrop or scenery and just a piano played by music director James Sampliner.
“I loved the performance. I’ve seen it a couple of times and this one was by far the best production I’ve seen,” said Daniel Barrett, 21, a musical theater major at UM. “It shows the power that actors have in communicating a story in nothing but themselves and sharing a journey of a lifetime of love.”
Comments