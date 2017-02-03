Guess what’s coming back to Actors’ Playhouse?

How do you know a play is popular? When a theater decides to bring it back again after a lengthy run.
Actors’ Playhouse has announced its 2017-2018 lineup and guess what’s in the lineup? “Million Dollar Quartet,” which ran for more than two months in 2016.
Inspired by the music of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, “Million Dollar Quartet” — which reimagines a recording session between the musical greats at Sun Records in Memphis on Dec. 4, 1956, will run May 9- June 24 2018.
Also notable (and ambitious) in the lineup: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Evita” — in English and Spanish.
Here’s the rest of the schedule:
“Evita”: Oct. 25-Nov. 26 (English language run); Nov. 30-Dec. 17 (Spanish language run)
“Noises Off”: Jan. 17-Feb. 4, 2018
“Once”: Feb. 28-March 25, 2018
“The Big Bang”: July 25-Sept. 2, 2018
Actors’ Playhouse, at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables at 280 Miracle Mile, has just kicked off its production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Carousel,” which runs through Feb. 26.
