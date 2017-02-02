New Holocaust theater program announced at University of Miami

As concerns grow about the rise of white nationalism and anti-Semitism in the United States and abroad, a new program to create and promote theater about the Holocaust is being launched at the University of Miami.
Headed by Arnold Mittelman, the pioneering former head of the storied Coconut Grove Playhouse, the Holocaust Theater International Initiative will be part of the University's Sue and Leonard Miller Center for Contemporary Judaic Studies. The Initiative aims to advance research and education, and encourage productions, of Holocaust-related theater.
A University of Miami press release said the program was the first university-related effort of its kind. The Initiative is part of the National Jewish Theater Foundation, which Mittelman founded in 2007, and is already part of the Miller Center.
In a statement, Mittelman said the program aimed to encourage and educate people on Holocaust theater "as an artistic and moral compass that will educate and inspire current and future generations."
The importance and lessons of the Holocaust, when the Nazis targeted Jews for elimination and murdered six million of them, two-thirds of the European Jewish population, in an unprecedented act of state genocide, have been part of American and European culture and education since World War II. But a rise in white supremacist movements, and a recent rash of hate crimes, some of which invoked swastikas and the KKK (which espouses anti-Semitism as well as racism), has given greater urgency to preserving Holocaust history. President Trump's speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day did not mention the Jews, while Steve Bannon, one of his closest advisors, is the former president of Breitbart News, which under his leadership became a platform for the alt-right, a new term for white nationalism.
