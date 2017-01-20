Singing Together

Three hundred Florida teens in the Middle School Mixed Chorus rehearse "Freedom Train" at the All-State Music Conference in Tampa.
Jordan Levin jlevin@miamiherald.com

Season of the Arts

MDC Live Arts brings 'Steve Parker's Traffic Jam' to Miami

MDC Live Arts presents an inspired populist creation/demonstration with “Steve Parker’s Traffic Jam,” in which regular folks can join local artists in a citywide “musical” performance on a quintessential Miami issue — traffic — as jams hit their peak for Miami Art Week. Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2016 at various locations in Miami-Dade.

Performing Arts

Gravity defying performers star in Cirkopolis

Cirkopolis performer Emilie Fournier talks about the breathtaking, gravity defying feats that she and her partner, Lucas Boutin, perform on the Chinese pole. Cirkopolis brings to Miami a blend of circus arts, theater and dance. The show runs at the Adrienne Arsht Center through July 31, 2016.

Entertainment Videos