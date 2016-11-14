Janasia Johnson during final performance

MDC Live Arts presents an inspired populist creation/demonstration with “Steve Parker’s Traffic Jam,” in which regular folks can join local artists in a citywide “musical” performance on a quintessential Miami issue — traffic — as jams hit their peak for Miami Art Week. Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2017 at various locations in Miami-Dade.
Students from the New World School of the Arts in Miami shed their nerves at a master class held June 19 by Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ. Video by Diego Saldana-Rojas.