Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean

Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show

Kelvis Ochoa debuts a new single during his visit at el Nuevo Herald

Kelvis Ochoa debuts a new single during his visit at el Nuevo Herald

Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami

Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami

Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician'

Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician'

Beach time for Snarky Puppy

Beach time for Snarky Puppy

Emily Estefan finds her voice

Emily Estefan finds her voice

Former CaRiMi singer Richard Cave debuts his new band KAI to Haitian music fans

Former CaRiMi singer Richard Cave debuts his new band KAI to Haitian music fans

Baby BGirls to Olympic Beating Airflares at Famfest

Baby BGirls to Olympic Beating Airflares at Famfest

Ultra Music Festival continued into the second day on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Bayfront Park in Miami. Courtesy Ultra Music Festival
Ultra Music Festival continued into the second day on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Bayfront Park in Miami. Courtesy Ultra Music Festival

Music & Nightlife

Ultra is a destination for EDM fans around the world. But it wasn’t always that way

By Noël Gonzalez And Adrian Ruhi

ngonzalez@miamiherald.com

aruhi@miamiherald.com

March 22, 2018 01:06 PM

The world’s biggest EDM party hits Miami this weekend for the 20th time.

Ultra Music Festival, which runs March 23-25, will feature veteran acts Afrojack, Carl Cox, David Guetta and Tiësto, as well as The Chainsmokers, Marshmello and G-Eazy.

The festival, which started as a satellite event during Winter Music Conference, has become a destination for music fans from all over the world.

From its humble beginnings as an 11-hour rave on the beach in 1999 to its massive 2013 double weekend, Ultra is chock-full of great stories.

Like, remember the time Miami’s mayor tried to shut down Ultra in 2003? (The reason: drugs.) What about the time a Miami commissioner tried to shut it down in 2014? (The reason: drugs again.)

Before you grab your glowsticks and bikini top, respect the ravers who came before you by taking a moment to reflect on just how far Ultra’s come with this festival timeline.

(Click for the full size)

Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean 109

Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show 30

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show

Kelvis Ochoa debuts a new single during his visit at el Nuevo Herald 218

Kelvis Ochoa debuts a new single during his visit at el Nuevo Herald

Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami 48

Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami

Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician' 261

Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician'

Beach time for Snarky Puppy 144

Beach time for Snarky Puppy

Emily Estefan finds her voice 98

Emily Estefan finds her voice

Former CaRiMi singer Richard Cave debuts his new band KAI to Haitian music fans 78

Former CaRiMi singer Richard Cave debuts his new band KAI to Haitian music fans

Baby BGirls to Olympic Beating Airflares at Famfest 127

Baby BGirls to Olympic Beating Airflares at Famfest

City of Miami police chief Jorge Colina and Miami commissioner Ken Russell talk about new security measures in place for the Ultra Music Festival on March 21, 2018. C.M. GuerreroMiami Herald

