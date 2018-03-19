‘Hamilton,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ mash-up to raise money for the gun-control march

It’s one of those charitable collaborations that raises money — and goose bumps.
Probably many tears, too.
The peripatetic Lin-Manuel Miranda, he of a little show called “Hamilton,” and Ben Platt, erstwhile Tony-winning star of the hit musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” have teamed for a three-minute performance that combines the first show’s “The Story of Tonight” with the latter’s “You Will Be Found.” The fusion, created by Alex Lacamoire — who did the orchestrations for both shows — is a fundraising tool for Saturday’s March for Our Lives, in Washington and other cities, for measures to end gun violence.
You can listen to the mash-up on streaming and other services for $1.29. And there is the video of the making of the combined song.
Activism by stars of musical theater can be an important facet of a consciousness-raising campaign: Consider the decades-long commitment in the theater community to AIDS awareness and funding for research and treatment. Miranda, Platt and Lacamoire are asserting a role for Broadway in supporting the youth-led movement for gun control that has exploded into prominence in the aftermath of the Parkland massacre.
The “Hamilton” song marks a moment when the young rebels of the American Revolution are reflecting on the potential of their contributions, collectively, to history. The “Dear Evan Hansen” number suggests that no one is ever alone, even when they’re “broken on the ground.” Together, they make a moving statement about solidarity against daunting odds.
