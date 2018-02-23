More Videos

Barry Manilow: 'I Made It Through the Rain'

Pop star dedicates his performance of his 1980 hit to victims and families of the Parkland shootings during his concert, Feb. 21, 2018, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.
Courtesy of Jennifer Barr
Music & Nightlife

Famfest's celebration of hiphop dance in Wynwood last weekend featured everything from tiny aspiring BBoys and BGirls moving their bitty behinds to spectacular dancer-athletes spinning through the air (including a move called the Airflare adopted by Olympic gymnasts.) Famfest, organized by Miami breakdance pioneers Rudi Goblen and the Flipside Kings at the Miami Light Project's Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, may have featured a dance contest, but it was also a party for hiphop culture and how dance grows from one generation to the next.

Music & Nightlife

Cinco de Mayo Brickell, Battle Balls League happy hour at the Wynwood Yard, the Florence & The Machine concert at the American Airlines Arena, the Miami Beach Free Soundscape Cinema Series and the Miami Beach Food Truck & Music Festival are just some of the fun things you can do in Miami this month.

Broward County

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.