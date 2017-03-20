Grammys’ MusiCares to offer health tips to Winter Music, Ultra musicians

With Winter Music Conference and Ultra in town, The Recording Academy and MusiCares are joining forces to bring awareness in the dance community to addiction, health and wellness.
MusiCares is the charity leg of The Recording Academy, which presents the Grammys and helps people in the music industry in times of need. A public workshop on Friday, part of MusiCares’ Happy Essentials campaign, will focus on health issues in the music industry.
MusiCares Executive Director Debbie Carroll said the event is not just for the dance community, but for all musicians.
“We are constantly cognizant of the issues of addiction and we decided to address this issue and the more we bring it to the forefront of peoples’ minds the better chance that we all have in addressing the problem nationwide,” Carroll said.
Funds to help people in the music industry are provided by partners and donors. They help provide confidential services, including financial and medical.
“Someone doesn’t have to be a well-known anyone to get help from us, we help everyone in the music community. We’ve helped roadies, lighting technicians, engineers and well-known artists,” Carroll said. “If someone has a friend in need, or need our services they can call us.”
On Friday, MusiCares will host a discussion to be attended by musician HXV, AKA Heroes X Villains. Guests will be given earplugs that can dampen loud sounds.
Kenny Cordova, the executive director of The Recording Academy’s Florida Chapter, said it’s important that his organization help provide health services for people in the music industry.
“This program is only a piece of what The Recording Academy, its charity MusiCares, and our Florida chapter are trying to accomplish as we look deeper into supporting Florida’s music community,” Cordova said. “It is an honor for our chapter to host Heroes X Villains, who is at the forefront of bringing awareness to these issues in the dance world.”
If you go:
▪ What: The Recording Academy X MusiCares Addiction, Health, & Wellness in the Dance Music Community
▪ When: Noon Friday, reception and earplug impressions. Sounds provided by DJ Armando Segui. Discussion at 2 p.m.
▪ Where: Gibson Showroom, 2751 N. Miami Ave., Miami
▪ Cost: Free
For more information or to RSVP, email florida@grammy.com
