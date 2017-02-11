Prince is back. Find his music on streaming services Sunday.

If you’re a fan of music icon Prince, you’ve been there. You’re stuck in dreadful rush hour traffic, lurching forward every few minutes and wishing you could blast “When Doves Cry” or bump “1999.”
But you didn’t have those CDs, and Prince, may he rest in peace, was not be found on Spotify, Apple Music or other streaming services (except for Tidal). The late songwriter decided to pull his catalog off such platforms in 2015.
That all changes Sunday. Spotify told the Miami Herald on Saturday that Prince’s Warner Bros. catalog is returning to the service. NPR confirmed that the music will return to Napster, and Billboard confirmed that Amazon Music, Pandora and iHeartRadio will be adding the Purple One on Sunday.
Apple Music did not respond to an inquiry from the Herald, but several reports citing sources close to the situation say Apple is also on board.
The music Prince produced for Warner Bros. includes his most seminal work, such as “Purple Rain,” “1999” and “Sign O’ the Times.”
It’s unclear at what time Prince’s music will go live, but it will arrive just in time for the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where he will be honored.
