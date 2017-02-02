Jimmy Buffett & Coral Reefer Band set for tour stop in South Florida

Jimmy Buffett has several milestones on tap this year: the 40th anniversary of his “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” album, which gave South Florida its unofficial theme song, “Margaritaville.” The tune, his first and last Top 10 pop single, had millions searching for that damned “lost shaker of salt.”
Buffett’s musical, “Escape to Margaritaville” also has its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in California in May as it wends its way toward Broadway.
And now Parrotheads have another chance to party like it’s 1977 as Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band perform one South Florida concert, on May 16, at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.
Buffett’s I Don’t Know Tour 2017, its name taken from his “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” contribution, “I Don’t Know (Spicoli’s Theme),” will set you back $136 and $36 for tickets. These go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 via Ticketmaster.
