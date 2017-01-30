Can Peter Frampton, Steve Miller Band come alive on tour together?

The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton come alive again like it’s 1977.
Except expect more guitars and less locks than some boomers might recall from the spirit of ’76 concerts at the Miami Baseball Stadium during the Carter administration when Frampton was as well know for his golden hair as his golden hits and when rock star pairings like these were common summer dates.
Nevertheless, headliners the Steve Miller Band have Frampton along as special guest 41 years after the former’s “Fly Like an Eagle” and the latter’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” albums fought it out on the album charts.
In a statement, Frampton said: “Steve Miller was in a recording studio vocal booth stacking incredible harmonies the first time we met in London, circa 1970. From that moment on I have been a huge admirer of his multiple talents: singing, writing and of course his amazing guitar playing. Steve has already asked if I will come and jam on a few tunes during his set. ‘Yes, please!’ was my very quick answer.”
Miller added: “Over the years we’ve played together in venues from theaters to football stadiums and everything in between. He always sets the musical bar high, his band always knocks me out and I’m thrilled we are going to spend the summer together doing a great run of concerts.”
Those halcyon days of 1976-1977 saw both acts release the material for which both will forever be known: Miller’s “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Swingtown,” “Jungle Love.” Frampton’s live renditions of “Show Me the Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do” and the post-“Comes Alive” pop single, “I’m in You.”
The classic rockers’ concert is July 14 at Seminole Hard Rock Live, near Hollywood.
If you go
What: Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton in concert
When: 7:30 p.m. July 14
Where: Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood
Tickets: $55-$130, pre-sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 9; general on-sale 10 a.m. Feb. 10
Information: seminolehardrockhollywood.com
