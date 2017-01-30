Cuban ensemble Ars Longa to host ‘Havana Sunset’ at Miami Springs Curtiss Mansion

The Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs has teamed with the Miami Bach Society for Havana Sunset featuring Ars Longa, an early music Cuban ensemble that has traveled the world, but never to the United States.
“During their first U.S. tour, they will perform early music of 17th through 18th century Cuban music by the descendants of African slaves,” said Margie Lopez, general manager of the Miami Bach Society. “Ars Longa's performance will include chants, dance, and onomatopoeic lyrics of African languages.”
Their current program, “Galumbá, Galumbé,” focuses on 17th and 18th century Cuban music by descendants of African slaves, featuring chant, dance rhythms and lyrics in African languages.
The African image and presence on both sides of the Atlantic coincided with the Golden Age of Hispanic literature. This contributed to the gradual absorption of popular expression into the existing cultural fabric just as court poets and musicians adopted forms and rhythms of the streets, according to a Miami Bach Society news release.
The Cuban ensemble has toured extensively in Europe and South America and has six singers and 10 instrumentalists. The group will perform early music of Latin America and Europe on a variety of instruments from the Middle Ages, Renaissance and Baroque periods.
Proceeds from the Feb. 21 concert will benefit the Tropical Baroque Music Festival and the “Bach to School” Outreach Educational Program.
If you go
▪ What: Ars Longa’s Havana Sunset
▪ Where: Curtiss Mansion, 500 Deer Run Dr., Miami Springs
▪ When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m.
▪ Cost: Requested contributions are $100 per person, including cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
Reservations may be made online at www.tropicalbaroquemusicfestival.org.
Ars Longa will also perform 8 p.m. March 1 at at Florida International University’s Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St. in West Miami-Dade. Tickets are $35 general admission, $45 for preferred seating. Students up to age 18 are admitted free. College and graduate students pay $5.00. Regular tickets are available at http://bit.ly/ArsLongaFIU. For student tickets, email Info@MiamiBachSociety.org.
