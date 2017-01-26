Emily Estefan finds her voice

Emily Estefan, daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, discusses her debut album "Take Whatever You Want."

Crime

Surveillance video of armed robbery suspects

Four suspects in the 1:30 a.m. Tuesday armed robbery of a tourist stroll east on 11th Street before the robbery. Miami Beach police say a tourist got robbed of a cell phone, watch, hoodie and $105 cash as he sat on the beach sand Tuesday.

Crime

Store clerk badly beaten during robbery

Las Vegas Metro Police have released surveillance video of a robbery at a convenience store where the store clerk was pistol whipped and left unconscious. Police say the suspects took several items from the store including cash. They even took the clerk's wallet and cell phone.

Politics

RFK Jr. to chair Trump commission on vaccine safety

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York Tuesday after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. He shared that Trump asked him to lead a panel on vaccine safety, and that Trump has doubts on current vaccine policy. Kennedy Jr. has been a skeptic of established vaccine science.

