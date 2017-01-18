The Pop Ups bring puppetry, musical mischief to Festival Miami

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies Pause

1:21 Miami Beach man arrested for Twitter threats against Donald Trump

1:03 Authorities release video from fatal police shooting

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

3:09 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

1:37 The hungry, new Little Havana

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top