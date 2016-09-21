Rapper Shawty Lo killed in fiery car crash

Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo was killed in a single-car accident Wednesday morning in the city, according to multiple news reports.
Shawty Lo, whose name was Carlos Walker, 40, died in a fiery crash in Fulton County. Originally from Moultrie, Ga., he scored a hit with Dey Know. He was also a member of the southern rap group, D4L, known for its single, Laffy Taffy.
In 2013, the rapper was to be the subject of a reality series on the Oxygen network about “his blended family which includes 11 children with 10 women,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After mounting public anger and an online petition, those those plans were canceled before the show aired.
As news spread of Walker’s death, his brother took to Twitter early Wednesday morning.
My brother has passed he is no longer here but his spirit, his kind heart , and his music will live on Long live Shawty Lo King of Bankhead— SHAWTY LO (@THATSSHAWTYLO) September 21, 2016
