They haven’t appeared together since the Academy Awards that brought them the Best Picture Oscar. So it seemed only fitting that “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney return home to Liberty City to celebrate and encourage others to pursue their potential.
Charles Trainor Jr.The Miami Herald
‘Moonlight’ makers celebrate in Miami
