King Kong gets a smashing makeover in ‘Skull Island’

2:17 Dion Waiters talks about his big shots down the stretch Pause

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

1:08 Teenager stabbed at Hialeah Wendy’s

1:21 Hialeah man tries to stab, run over former boss

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

0:32 Miami Beach police investigating after reports of swastikas on cars

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

4:45 UK travel channel features Miami's art scene