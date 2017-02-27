Movie News & Reviews

February 27, 2017 12:13 AM

Here’s the complete list of the 2017 Oscar winners

By Rene Rodriguez

rrodriguez@miamiherald.com

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 89th Academy Awards handed out Sunday night:

BEST PICTURE

“Moonlight”

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, “Fences”

BEST DIRECTOR

* “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

ANIMATED FEATURE

“Zootopia”

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

“The Salesman,” Iran

EDITING

“Hacksaw Ridge”

ANIMATED SHORT

“Piper”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“La La Land,” Linus Sandgren

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“O.J.: Made in America”

SOUND EDITING

“Arrival”

SOUND MIXING

“Hacksaw Ridge”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“La La Land”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“La La Land”

ORIGINAL SONG

“City of Stars,” “La La Land”

MAKEUP AND HAIR

“Suicide Squad”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Jungle Book”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

“The White Helmets”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Sing”

