Here’s the complete list of the 2017 Oscar winners

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 89th Academy Awards handed out Sunday night:
BEST PICTURE
“Moonlight”
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, “Fences”
BEST DIRECTOR
* “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle
ANIMATED FEATURE
“Zootopia”
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
“The Salesman,” Iran
EDITING
“Hacksaw Ridge”
ANIMATED SHORT
“Piper”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“La La Land,” Linus Sandgren
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“O.J.: Made in America”
SOUND EDITING
“Arrival”
SOUND MIXING
“Hacksaw Ridge”
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“La La Land”
ORIGINAL SCORE
“La La Land”
ORIGINAL SONG
“City of Stars,” “La La Land”
MAKEUP AND HAIR
“Suicide Squad”
COSTUME DESIGN
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
VISUAL EFFECTS
“The Jungle Book”
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
“The White Helmets”
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“Sing”
