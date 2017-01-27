The Age of Love

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.
Intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Figuring it has nothing to lose, the U.S. government supplies weapons to Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and other despicable inmates. Dubbed the Suicide Squad, the united criminals must defeat a mysterious and powerful entity while contending with the antics of the diabolical Joker (Jared Leto).
When aspiring model Jesse moves to Los Angeles, her youth and vitality are devoured by a group of beauty-obsessed women who will use any means necessary to get what she has.
Courtesy of Broad Green Pictures, Release: 06/24/2016
On what would have been Tupac Shakur's 45th birthday, a teaser trailer for the upcoming "All Eyez On Me" film was released online. It chronicles the life of the rapper, portrayed by Demetrius Shipp Jr.
In this Finding Nemo spin-off movie, the friendly-but-forgetful blue tang fish Dory reunites with her loved ones, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family along the way. Here, we learn about Dory's connection to California.